Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visited the Yaniv family Thursday in the community of Har Bracha.

The visit came after two brothers, Hallel and Yigal Yaniv, were murdered in a shooting attack in Hawara.

The Prime Minister and his wife heard from the parents Esti and Shalom Yaniv about the values of volunteering and giving that motivated their sons and about the last family Shabbat that they all spent together shortly before the brutal terrorist attack.

“If they could, they would murder us all but they want to uproot us. I say that our answer is to strike at them and deepen our roots,” the prime minister said.

“We have made a series of decisions recently, in the face of an international reality that is not a simple one, to deepen our roots, to deepen settlement and to expand our hold on our homeland. This is the battle in which we find ourselves. These two splendid youths fell in the battle for our homeland,” he added.

Netanyahu told the mother, Esti Yaniv, “What you went through in that uprooting (from Gush Katif), if it depends on me, it will not happen again. On the contrary: There will be no uprooting, but planting!”

Sara Netanyahu also shared works released in a statement from the prime minister’s office.

“Unfortunately, I have been with more than a few bereaved families and I always say how I have come to be acquainted with and hear about such marvelous children after they are gone,” she said.

At the conclusion of the visit, the family went out with the prime minister and his wife to the balcony of their home which overlooks the mountains of Samaria. The prime minister stated, “This is what we are struggling over. I was here on these hills when there was nothing here. There has been a past here and there will be a future. Now we must get on with the future.”