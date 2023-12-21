Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara convened with representatives of hostage families at the Kirya in Tel Aviv this evening.

During the meeting, the prime minister and his wife empathetically listened to the families’ challenges and pain, reaffirming the government’s commitment to securing the release of all hostages.

The Prime Minister addressed the families, expressing his unwavering dedication to the mission of bringing all hostages home. Netanyahu highlighted recent efforts, including dispatching the Mossad Director to Europe twice to advance the release process, emphasizing his relentless pursuit of this critical goal.

Responding to a query from one of the attendees, the prime minister, when translated from Hebrew, stated, “Will I succeed? I can guarantee you one thing – we are not stopping.”

Sara Netanyahu shared her involvement, revealing that several weeks ago, she had written letters to the wives of world leaders, appealing mother-to-mother for assistance. She characterized kidnapping as a crime against humanity and expressed her assurance that every effort would be made to safely bring the loved ones back home.

The meeting was attended by Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, National Security Council Director Tzachi Hanegbi, and the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Avi Gil. This gathering is part of a series of meetings facilitating deep and personal dialogue between the Prime Minister and hostage families, underscoring the government’s commitment to their cause.

