Antisemitic and White separatist materials were distributed at homes in two Texas cities on Sunday, including Colleyville, the community that recently experienced an antisemitic attack in which a synagogue’s worshipers were held hostage.

The Colleyville Police Department said it had been made aware of the materials that had been left in driveways throughout the community. The depart reported on Twitter that it had been in contact with the FBI regarding the potential hate crime.

In addition to Colleyville, the same materials were found distributed in neighborhoods in the Dallas suburb of Garland on Sunday, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Similar antisemitic materials have reportedly also been distributed in multiple communities in Texas and California, as well as in Miami and in Denver. The flyers included in the material associate the COVID-19 pandemic as the fault of Jews. The bags in which the flyers are distributed also usually include small stones, according to the reports.

The Colleyville location is especially sensitive as the community’s synagogue, Beth Israel Congregation, experienced a hostage standoff that included the synagogue’s rabbi and four members that last several hours. The situation ended with the terrorist killed and all hostages set free.

Controversy then arose, as the FBI did not initially announce the incident as an antisemitic attack. Instead, the incident was called “an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community.”

The odd labeling led to strong pushback by many, including Texas lawmakers who denounced the FBI’s characterizations. The perpetrator, a Muslim British national named Malik Faisal Akram, specifically flew to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport over concerns regarding Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani terrorist imprisoned in Texas for attempting to murder a US security personnel.

Akram specifically targeted the nearest synagogue, just minutes from the airport, in his hostage taking, which he anticipated would lead to his “martyrdom.”