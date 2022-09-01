More than 5,000 former Israeli security officials have signed a letter to President Joe Biden urging him not to sign a nuclear deal with Iran.

The letter comes after a report last week that the signing of a new Iranian deal could come soon.

“Despite your administration’s repeated declared commitment to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons, this agreement creates a clear legal pathway for Iran to obtain nuclear weapons by 2031, while denying the signatories of any tools to prevent that eventuality,” the letter from Israel’s Defense and Security Forum wrote, according to Fox News. [https://www.foxnews.com/world/5k-former-senior-israeli-officers-write-letter-biden-urging-sign-new-iran-nuclear-deal]

Israeli security leaders believe any new deal would unleash a nuclear arms race that would drive other nations in the Middle East to seek nuclear weapons as well.

“The deal will unleash a regional nuclear arms race, in which states like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and other Sunni states will seek to either develop or acquire nuclear weapons to mitigate the Iranian threat,” the letter added.

In addition, the new agreement would is expected to unfreeze funds that have been blocked to Iran. These funds would likely be used in additional terrorist actions that would harm Israel and other nations.

Biden has pressed for a renewed Iranian nuclear deal since entering office as president nearly two years ago. Israel’s leaders, including Prime Minister Yair Lapid, have stated that they are not against an agreement with Iran, but have concluded the current plan is not a good option.

Israel’s leaders have also clarified that regardless of any agreement by Biden or other European leaders that it retains the right to act against Iran as necessary to protect Israel. The prime minister and other Israeli leaders have made visits to numerous nations in recent weeks to increase support against the plan, including France, Germany, the U.S. and Japan.