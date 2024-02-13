In the southern Gaza Strip, a commander and two soldiers lost their lives in combat against Hamas, the military reported Tuesday. This incident marked the 130th day of Israel’s ongoing conflict with the group. Truce negotiations loomed as Israeli forces prepared for a potential advance into Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

The casualties on Monday brought the total number of soldiers killed during the nearly four-month ground offensive to 232. The fallen soldiers were identified as Lieutenant Colonel (res.) Netanel Yaacov Elkouby, 36, from Haifa, Major (res.) Yair Cohen, 30, from Ramat Gan, and Sergeant First Class (res.) Ziv Chen, 27, from Kfar Saba. They were members of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade’s 630th Battalion.

According to military sources, the three were killed by an explosion in a building east of Khan Younis, an area of intense recent fighting. Two other soldiers from the same battalion were seriously wounded in the same engagement.

As Israel geared up for peace talks in Cairo, its forces continued operations in Gaza. The IDF reported the deaths of at least 30 Hamas operatives in the western Khan Younis area and approximately 10 more in central Gaza. Rocket sirens sounded in the Israeli village of Netiv Ha’asara near the Gaza border, but no casualties or damage were reported.

Amidst the conflict, a glimmer of hope emerged with the successful rescue of two hostages from Rafah. Fernando Marman, 60, and Louis Har, 70, were extracted in a special forces raid. However, the operation resulted in civilian casualties, as per Hamas health authorities.

Israel has been grappling with the aftermath of Hamas’s aggression, which began with attacks on southern communities. In response, Israel launched a large-scale military operation, resulting in significant casualties on both sides.

As the conflict persists, the fate of hostages remains a pressing concern. Hamas continues to hold Israeli soldiers and civilians captive, prompting debates within Israel about the best approach to secure their release. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu advocates for continued military pressure, while others call for negotiation with Hamas.