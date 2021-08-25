Welcome to the debut issue of the second decade of the Jerusalem World News. We are proud of our new design, which reflects a reality that, unfortunately has not changed that much for the better since our first edition, on September 11, 2011, which featured my interview with former Iranian president Ahmed Adinejad at the United Nations.

A decade later, Israel is still threatened by the same jihadist government still seeking its destruction as it pursues a nuclear bomb. We welcome you to stay with us for a new decade of authoritative coverage, as reality hopefully changes for the better.