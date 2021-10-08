The week that was

This has been a very busy week in Israel.

Did you know that we have receptors for temperature and touch and that they determine how and where we feel pain? David Julius, together with his co-researcher, Arden Papatoutian, from the University of California in San Francisco, won the Nobel Prize for their research, which it is believed will be of great importance in dealing with chronic pain and its link to sensing heat, cold, and mechanical force.

The Prize for most of the sciences is usually overshadowed by the Nobel Prize for Literature or Peace — less dramatic, famous, or of public interest — yet it is those Nobels which change our lives. David Julius is a Jew whose family fled the antisemitism of Russia and is very proud of his heritage.

In October 1986, a young Israel Air Force navigator and weapons systems officer, Lt. Col. Ron Arad, was captured by terrorists after ejecting from his stricken fighter in action over Lebanon. Israel’s Mossad searched for him in captivity ever since, believing that he could still be alive, knowing that he was moved from country to country. This lasted until it was declared he was presumed dead.

However, the Mossad carried out an operation to extract DNA from a body buried in Nabi Sheet village in Lebanon in September. DNA was reportedly taken from the body to determine whether it was from Ron Arad. His widow, Tami, and daughter, Yuval, have heard nothing since that fateful day. Indeed, Yuval was only a baby when he was captured. Tami, unlike others, has said that if his remains are found then Israel should not pay the heavy price of his return.

Did you know that United States troops are in Syria? It was announced this week that they will stay there to fight the Islamic State and rebuild a civilian infrastructure. It appears that their presence was in doubt during the last administration, but the Biden administration feels that Syria, unlike Afghanistan, can still be saved.

It is of particular interest to the Kurds of Syria, who have been oppressed for many years under the shadow of the ongoing civil war. Kurdistan, a large tract of land and home to the Kurdish people, has been occupied by no fewer than five countries — Syria, Armenia, Iraq, Iran and Turkey — none of which is willing to return the land to the Kurdish people. This occupation is constantly under the radar, while Israel’s “occupation” is constantly under the headlight of international condemnation.

Yet another Arab airline has started regular flights from Ben-Gurion Airport. Egyptair began direct flights to Cairo, following Bahraini Airlines, and of course daily flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As the rest of the world becomes more and more anti-Israel the Arab world is growing closer and closer recognizing the fact that the real neighborhood bully is Iran.

Trying to organize a journey these days is not quite as simple as one would think. Booking a flight is the easy part, even though most flights (including ours) are changed, moved and cancelled at some point. Then there is the paperwork! It starts with the normal green pass, which states that one has been vaccinated three times or recovered from Covid in the last six months.

Then there is the international declaration of vaccination – for travel. Next, the declaration form, which states that one is able to fly and has taken all the necessary tests before flying; now for the PCR test, taken at the airport within 48 hours prior to flying. Yes, at the airport, so one has to go to the airport before going to the airport. One then waits patiently for the result of the PCR and prints it off to add to the very bulky sheaf of papers, because, although it can be on one’s phone, all we need is a WhatsApp situation whereby one of the applications or even worse emails, is hacked and falls.

I always try to fly El Al. It isn’t that they are necessarily the most luxurious, although they are very comfortable and don’t have those awful, sticky, leather seats that so many airlines prefer; it’s the sense that one is home. The crew is fun, the food is more than palatable, the movies good, and if heaven forbid, if anyone feels poorly there is always a doctor on board!

There is something heartwarming about hearing Hebrew, listening to the familiar music as one boards the plane, the knowledge that, despite the announcement to stay in one’s seat on landing, at least 50% of the passengers will jump up and hope to find their carry-on luggage before the “ping” which tells us we are at the gate! The pilots are IAF trained and the crew all speak great English, most speak other languages and all are Israeli, of all faiths.

For some time now, I’ve wanted to visit the wonderful Lola Cohen since she lost her husband, Norman. They really have been a power couple in the world of hasbara (dissemination of positive information about Israel). Lola is still active, but finds it hard to get about. She is a beautiful, bright woman at nearly 90 years old. While admiring her outreach to the Christian world, especially their close friendship with Canon Andrew White, I have an admission to make – I not only love Lola for who she is but, for her phenomenal, unbeatable, unmatched shortbread biscuits!!! Nobody, but nobody can bake shortbread biscuit like Lola. I hope that now that we have a lift right up to the apartment and she won’t have the trial of two flights of stairs in front of her, Lola’s daughter, Stephanie, will bring her to visit. Obviously with shortbread biscuits!

I wish you all a Shabbat weekend of peace and contemplation and family. Shabbat shalom from Jerusalem, center of our world, heart of our faith.

Sheila