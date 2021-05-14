The real truth about the war on Israel

by

It’s not with the Palestinians, but in fact with Iran

By MIKE EVANS

The late president of Israel, Shimon Peres, told me more than 20 years ago that the new wars of the 21st century would be proxy wars. There’s no doubt in my mind that Israel is at war, not with the Palestinians, but in fact with Iran.

Iran’s enrichment of uranium is now up to 63 percent, according to the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Is it simply coincidence that Hamas, which is funded by Iran, planned its operation around Jerusalem Day? The Grand Ayatollah of Iran, Ali Khamenei, condemned acts of aggression by Jerusalem, stating that Israel understands only the language of force.

Jerusalem Day commemorates the reunification of Jerusalem after 19 years of illegal occupation by Jordan after the 1967 Sic Day War, during which it desecrated the world’s oldest Jewish cemetery on the Mount of Olives and destroyed Old City synagogues after the June 1967 Six-Day War.

Peres also said the new wars of the 21st century are media wars, ideological wars, proxy wars, and economic wars. Iran is fighting all of those wars by orchestrating an Islamist attack on the Al-Aqsa mosque on Jerusalem Day. Hamas extremists were sent out of the mosque to attack Jews with stones, bottles, and more — and then to run back into the mosque.

Why this game? Because their plan was to provoke the Israeli police to come into the mosque and get their cameras ready to film it all, then to spread the big lie that Israelis were desecrating the mosque and attacking worshipers. Don’t think for a minute that the timing and the planning did not come from Iran, because Iran knew exactly what it was doing and what it would accomplish with the riots and the missiles.

Iran is trying to signal Israel that it will not stop its nuclear program. The world’s media buy into the lie, publishing stories that equate Hamas’s terrorism with Israel’s right to defend itself, claiming that Hamas is the victim, that innocent worshipers were attacked by Israeli Nazi storm troopers. It is a lie out of the pit of hell.

There is evidence of Iranian involvement throughout the recent attacks on Israel. The outbreak of violence in Jerusalem last Friday was no coincidence. Quds day was established by the Iranian regime after the revolution of 1979. Iran’s top military spokesman Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi, who warned months ago that Iran would destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa.

With this lie comes the myth about Israel robbing the Palestinians of a two-state solution. The US is pressuring Israel into giving a terrorist regime funded by Iran a state? The Palestinians have never had a state and Jerusalem was never their capital. Truth be told, Jordan is the Palestinian state, with a large population of Palestinians.

The US and the world need to quit propagating a lie and instead create a plan for Jordan to take over the Palestinian territories, including Gaza. This would provide Jordan with the money to build schools, hospitals, and infrastructure and achieve economic and political stability. But lest we forget, it was the Palestinians themselves who tried to overthrow Jordan, the same Palestinians who tried to overthrow Kuwait and give it to Saddam Hussein.

Imagine if you will for a moment that the Klu Klux Klan was in New Jersey, killing blacks in Harlem and firing rockets into Harlem, demanding that all black people get out of Harlem and Harlem must become a white state. Would America support that?

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud told me that “there cannot be two capitals in Jerusalem or it would be a terrorist capital. The Palestinians are fools. They should copy Israel, not fight it. No one in the Arab world wants the Palestinians. They’ve seen their conduct. They’ve seen what they’ve done in Israel and they don’t want to have anything to do with them, including Jordan.”

The riots breaking out all over Israel were perfectly planned by Iran, a byproduct of the tensions it generated by having Hamas fire some 1,500 rockets at Israeli civilians, something that has not been seen since the Gaza War of 2014. The same rockets were fired at Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. There’s no chance in the world that Iran would have played this card with Hamas if Donald Trump were president. They feared him, but they don’t fear Joe Biden. Neither does China or Russia.

Biden said on May 11 that the Palestinians have the right to safety and security, just as Israelis do. Would he say that about al-Qaeda when it attacked us on 9/11, or ISIS? What right do terrorists have to safety and security?

Israel withdrew from the Gaza Strip in September 2005, thinking it was giving a gift to the Palestinians that would bring peace. Instead, Gaza has become a terrorist state run by terrorist organizations, and a launching pad for the war crime of missile attacks against Israeli civilians.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, Hamas incited Arab Israelis in Jerusalem and throughout the country to attack Jews. Multiple cars were torched as gangs of Arab thugs perpetrated a pogrom against Israeli Jews in the mixed Jewish-Arab town of Lod..

Hamas gave Israel an ultimatum this week: Leave the Temple Mount by 6 p.m. or it would attack with a missile barrage. In other words, give up your sovereignty by 6 p.m. or else. Shortly after 6 p.m., the air raid sirens sounded and Jews were attacked by more than 1,000 rockets, with half a dozen civilian casualties and hundreds wounded.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has publicly thanked Iran as the primary supplier of missiles used by Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Hamas told Netanyahu’s government that they would not “overdo” the rockets in exchange for Israel allowing the distribution of Qatari money at the rate of $100 per family. We’re talking about $75 million. You can be sure that $75 million would never get to the families. It would only to be used to build rockets and tunnels with which to attack Jews.

When PA president Mahmoud Abbas recently canceled scheduled elections, it was not because it looked as if Hamas were about to take over Fatah. Abbas never intended, in his 16th year of the four-year term he was elected to in 2005, to hold an election. After raising false hopes for reform, dictator Abbas incited massive violence that demanded a show of might from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, which, of course, meant volleys of rockets aimed at Israeli civilians.

All they had to do was wait for the IDF to respond to the attacks and the world was back on the bandwagon of condemning the Jews for defending themselves! It is not hard to imagine how this could lead to a campaign to raise hundreds of millions of dollars for more Hamas weapons in support of their genocidal cause. The only thing Hamas and Islamic Jihad needed was a green light from sponsor Iran.

Mike Evans is the executive editor of Jerusalem World News. He is the founder of the Friends of Zion heritage Center in Jerusalem, the Jerusalem Prayer Team, and the largest pro-Israel Facebook site in the world, with 77 million subscribers. Evans is a #1 New York Times bestselling author with 108 published books, whose articles have been published in newspapers throughout the world.