Friends of Zion Museum opens free guesthouse in Jerusalem for Holocaust survivors

The NIS 10m project will be operated with the Yad Ezer Lahaver NGO

The Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem has opened a guesthouse for Holocaust survivors. Built on the FOZ campus, survivors will stay as guests, free of charge.

The brainchild of museum founder Dr. Mike Evans, the guesthouse was built for some NIS 10 million. It includes seven units that can accommodate up to 14 guests, a clubroom, kitchen and dining hall, laundry rooms, and storerooms.

Operated jointly with the Yad Ezer Lahaver non-profit, guests will enjoy services that include celebrating at the Western Wall the bar-mitzvas and bat-mitzvas they were deprived of during the Holocaust.

The first ceremonies have already taken place at the Kotel, under the supervision of Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites. Some 300 Holocaust survivors have registered for the project so far.

The guesthouse was launched in a festive ceremony on the Friends of Zion Museum campus, where museum founder Evans explained the significance of the groundbreaking project.

“I am proud and thrilled to inaugurate this guesthouse,” Evans declared. “It will serve as a home for Holocaust survivors when they come to visit Jerusalem. This home will always be open to them, and we are deeply honored to be their hosts.

“The Holocaust survivors are close to our hearts and we are working hard to keep the memory of the Holocaust alive through the museum’s contents, through our events, and through our ongoing collaboration with Yad Ezer Lahaver.” Addressing the survivors present, Evans said, “You are the light that shines on mankind when the world goes dark.”

Last year the Friends of Zion Museum opened an international media center that disseminates messages strengthening Israel in the unending battle against antisemitism worldwide and BDS in particular. FOZ is an interactive, hi-tech museum, unique in Israel, which tells the fascinating stories of Israel’s Zionist heroes over the generations.