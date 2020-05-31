Refugee issue has no legitimate historical precedent or international parallel
Destructive western indulgence of the Palestinian dream
05/31/2020 by
Latest Israel and Middle East News
The one-stop news site for Christians covering Israel and the Middle East.
Refugee issue has no legitimate historical precedent or international parallel
JWN wishes its readers a joyful Shavuot, celebrating the giving of the Torah. Due to the holiday, our next edition will be published on Sunday.
Copyright © 2020 · Magazine Child Theme on Genesis Framework · WordPress · Log in